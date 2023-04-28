Police say a woman sought in the November shooting of her boyfriend in Akron has been found dead near a scrap yard in Canton.

Suzanne Thomas was named as a suspect after her boyfriend Joseph Hall was found with a gunshot wound to the torso after a shooting Nov. 30. Detectives responded to the residence at 1385 Brandon Ave. and pronounced Hall dead at the scene.

At the time, Thomas was determined to have been involved in Hall's death. Detectives found that the couple had been arguing that evening over a car. Police said warrants were signed that night for Thomas' arrest, but she was never captured.

Her body was found dumped near a scrap yard in Canton on Wednesday according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death is not yet known, police said. An autopsy is pending.

Police said the actual shooter in Hall's death, Darrell Lee Antwan Buchanan, was arrested Dec. 13 and has been in Summit County jail ever since.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Suspect in November shooting death in Akron found dead in Canton