Suspect in November shooting outside Vibez Lounge enters plea

Todd D. Nesbitt Jr., 28, the suspect allegedly involved in the Nov. 14 shooting outside of Vibez Lounge in downtown Columbia entered a not guilty plea Friday.

Nesbitt is alleged to have exchanged gunfire with Quillan Jacobs, 30, injuring five people in the indiscriminate shooting. Jacobs was subsequently killed by police.

The shooting took place at about 3 a.m. Nov. 14.

A Dec. 3 grand jury indictment charged Nesbitt with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies. He was facing the same charges from prior to the convening of the grand jury.

A shooting near Vibez Lounge and Grill at 19 N. Fifth St. left five people wounded and one man dead early Nov. 14. When police arrived, two men with guns ran in opposite directions after firing at each other.

Investigators after the shooting found multiple 9 mm and .40 caliber shell casings in the area, indicating two guns were used, according to a probable cause statement written by Columbia Police Department officer Adam Ward.

Officers were in a parking lot south of Vibez Lounge when they reported hearing bullets go past and impact nearby, Ward wrote, noting Sgt. Kiesha Edwards observed Jacobs shooting northbound as he was running south away from the lounge.

The Columbia Police Department, University of Missouri and the Downtown Community Improvement District had approximately two days prior announced stepping up safety measures in the downtown area.

Nesbitt's laywer, Gerald Mueller, asked for a trial Friday before Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane.

A witness and an informant were able to provide suspect descriptions and identification, respectively.

Todd D. Nesbitt Jr.

Nesbitt was wearing a pink hoodie at the time of the shooting, according to the witness. When he was arrested later Nov. 14, he still was wearing the hoodie, Ward wrote in the probable cause.

Victims recount their memories

Officers interviewed the five shooting victims at University Hospital, Ward wrote.

One of the shooting victims was located just inside the front door of Vibez Lounge. He had heard the gunshots, but was unable to provide much more information. The man had gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

Another witness reported seeing an argument between a group of people she didn't know before shots rang out. The witness began to run and soon realized her lower right leg was shot.

Another female victim heard the gunshots as she was leaving the venue at its closing. She ducked behind a car realizing she was shot in the arm and leg. She didn't see any argument or the shooters.

One victim was walking near the intersection of Fifth and Walnut Streets outside the lounge when she saw a group arguing outside. As she walked away from the group, she heard multiple gun shots, and she was shot in the leg. She noted gunfire was coming from different directions.

The fifth victim saw two people arguing outside of Vibez, but did not see much as she attempted to leave the area. She heard the gunfire, was hit and then blacked out.

Suspect descriptions received

Nesbitt was described by the witness as a light-skinned Black male around 6-foot-4 and heavyset, wearing the pink hoodie. Jacobs was described as a Black male approximately 5-foot-2, wearing a black "Mizzou" hoodie.

Responding officers saw Jacobs running down an alley between the building where Vibez Lounge is located. Gunshot damage was reported at the J.W. "Blind" Boone Home. There also was a vehicle with apparent bullet damage, Ward wrote.

Officers located a firearm near Jacobs' body after the officer-involved shooting that killed Jacobs.

Nesbitt was identified by the informant through a photo lineup.

