Suspect in NW Ohio double murders arrested in Orwell Township

Dec. 10—JEFFERSON — Police arrested a Paulding County man Thursday afternoon in Orwell Township, in connection to a double homicide discovered earlier that day in Paulding County.

Clay Dockery, 23, called Orwell police at about 3 p.m. Thursday to report his car broke down on Route 322. The call was transferred to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office dispatch center, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William R. Niemi.

When deputies arrived to help Dockery, he "made statements indicating he may have been involved in a double homicide," according to Niemi.

Dispatchers then contacted the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, who confirmed they discovered the bodies of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams and her husband, 81-year-old Bruce Williams, about three hours earlier inside a barn on their property.

Celecitas Williams' co-workers asked police to do a welfare check after she didn't show up for work for two days and never called in, according to a Paulding County Sheriff's Office press release.

Dockery was driving a car owned by the victims when he encountered car trouble in southern Ashtabula County, Niemi said.

No motive is being released.

Dockery now faces two counts of murder, unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony, according to Paulding County officials.

Niemi said Dockery is being held the Ashtabula County jail and awaiting court proceedings in Ashtabula County before being extradited back to Paulding

County.