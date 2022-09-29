Suspect in Oak Hill incident in custody, faces attempted murder charges

Sep. 28—Two officers are medically cleared, and one suspect is in custody in the hospital following an incident Tuesday night in Oak Hill.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department conducted a traffic stop near C. Adam Toney Tires in Oak Hill shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 27.

As the officer was interacting with the occupants of the vehicle, they exited the vehicle and fled toward U.S. 19. The officer caught one of the subjects, who began to be physically combative. At that time, a second officer arrived to assist. During the struggle, the subject reached into his pocket and ripped open a bag whose contents were believed to be opiate narcotics and threw it into the officers' faces, according to the sheriff department's press release.

Citizens "selflessly" stopped and assisted the officers in handcuffing the subject, Fridley said, at which time one of the officers collapsed and allegedly began overdosing. Shortly after, according to the press release, the second officer began to exhibit the same symptoms.

"Thankfully, an off-duty nurse and other citizens were passing by at that time and helped render aid and administer Narcan, which ultimately saved the lives of these officers," the press release from Fridley read.

Both officers were transported to and treated at Plateau Medical Center and were cleared late Tuesday night.

The second occupant who fled is still at large and is considered a person of interest in need of questioning. The Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective's Bureau was called out to investigate the incident.

The other subject, identified as Keith Deshon Adams of North Carolina, is in law enforcement custody at Charleston Area Medical Center, pending his arraignment for attempted murder charges in Fayette County.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." They can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.