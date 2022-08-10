Suspect in October killing at Broad Ripple pub arrested in Michigan

Update: This article was updated August 10, 2022 with information about a conviction made in this case.

An Indianapolis man wanted in connection to the October killing of Alfred Hayes Jr. at a pub in Broad Ripple has been arrested in Michigan.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Curtis Baker was arrested by police in Edwardsburg, Michigan. He has been charged with one count of murder in Marion County in the Oct. 3, 2019, shooting at Connor's Pub.

On Aug. 10, 2022 Baker was convicted of murder for the 2019 killing of Hayes, according to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Witnesses inside the bar at 6331 Ferguson St. told police that it was closing for the night when an argument broke out between a bartender and a group of patrons who were lingering inside, according to court documents. One witness told police they saw Hayes, who was a part-time bouncer, step into the argument after someone in that group shoved a female staffer.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows Baker appearing to draw a weapon during an earlier disturbance outside the bar and putting it back in his waistband before becoming involved in the argument inside.

The footage further shows that Hayes stepped between the woman and the person who shoved her, and Baker stepped between Hayes and that person, who continued to argue with Hayes.

There was a flash in the space between the two of them, a detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit, and Hayes stumbled backward holding the side of his chest.

Baker then fled the scene.

An autopsy revealed the bullet that entered Hayes’ chest struck his heart, liver and right lung. Even if he had received immediate medical attention at the scene, the examiner said Hayes wouldn’t have survived.

A friend of Hayes described him after the shooting as "the most selfless person that I have ever met in my entire life."

