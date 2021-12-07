Suspect in October shooting in Norman arrested

Dec. 7—Norman police have arrested a man in connection with an October shooting that injured a woman.

Bryan Foree, 42, of Norman was arrested Sunday on a warrant for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Foree is accused of shooting a woman Oct. 21 in the 400 block of Toberman Drive, according to an NPD news release.

Police believe Foree shot the woman during a domestic disturbance and drove her to Norman Regional HealthPlex on Briarcliff Road before officers arrived. Officers found her with gunshot wounds in her arm, leg and torso, the release states.

Following a weeks-long investigation, NPD arrested Foree Sunday in the backyard of a residence, the release states.

Foree is set for preliminary hearing conference Jan. 11, according to court records.