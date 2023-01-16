Suspect, officer injured after shooting at Speedway in Gwinnett County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after Snellville police said one of its officers shot a suspect at a gas station.

The shooting happened at the Speedway off the corner of Stone Mountain Highway and Highpoint Road.

Snellville police said it responded around 4 a.m. to calls of a suspect with a gun.

When officers arrived, police said one of them tried to talk to the man, who they say pulled out his gun.

The officer fired at the man and hit him, according to investigators. An ambulance took the suspect to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

Investigators said they found the man’s gun at the scene. Police said the officer had a minor injury. The news release did not say what the injury was.

The gas station remains blocked as the investigation continues.

