Suspect in officer involved shooting arrested

Jul. 28—COLUMBUS — The suspect who was shot and seriously injured by a Columbus Police Officer June 27, 2021, was recently released from an Indianapolis area hospital. Upon being released, he was arrested for attempted murder and other charges related to the incident.

The investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post determined that in the early morning hours of Sunday June 27, 2021, Sergeant Lukas Nibarger, a seven-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Grove Parkway to investigate a suspicious person on the property.

Upon arriving at the residence, he encountered a man later identified as Jacob Dale Rice, 38, of Columbus.

Rice ignored the officer's verbal commands and attempted to flee on foot. Sgt. Nibarger chased Rice into the back yard of the residence where he again gave verbal commands in an attempt to detain Rice.

Investigators believe Rice fired one round from a firearm in the direction of Sgt. Nibarger. Sgt. Nibarger was not struck and was able to return fire with his department issued handgun, striking Rice one time.

Sgt. Nibarger called for an ambulance, which arrived within minutes and was able to provide medical attention to Rice. Rice was transported to the Columbus Municipal Airport where a medical helicopter was waiting to transport him to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that Rice had stolen the firearm used in the shooting from a vehicle in the Columbus area before his interaction with Sgt. Nibarger. Investigators do not believe Rice was able to make entry into the residence before being confronted by Sgt. Nibarger.

Rice was released from IU Methodist Hospital July 19, 2021. Upon being released from the hospital, he was taken into custody on arrest warrants from an unrelated case and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Shortly after being incarcerated, an arrest warrant was issued for Rice with charges related to this case.

Rice has now been charged with Attempted Murder, Level 1 Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Level 6 Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Level 6 Felony, and Theft of Property (over $750), Level 6 Felony.

Rice was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Bartholomew County Circuit Court. — Information provided