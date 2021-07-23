Suspect in officer slaying can soon participate in hearings

Lisa Trigg, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
·2 min read

Jul. 23—Recovery from gunshot wounds continues for a Terre Haute man facing federal charges in connection with the July 7 shooting death of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency.

In a status report to the federal court, Shane Meehan's defense attorneys report Meehan "could fully participate in an initial hearing by video teleconference next week" and would be "fully able to participate in an in-person court hearing the week of Aug. 2."

Meehan is being held in a county jail, unidentified by the government or defense, the status report said. His defense attorneys have spoken to him by phone or video each day this week.

Meehan is still experiencing fluctuating degrees of pain, receives narcotic pain medication, and has labored breathing as well as dizziness and nausea when standing or sitting upright, the report said. He also continues to have both long-term and short-term memory loss.

The federal government has until early October to charge Meehan after U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee on Tuesday approved a joint request for 60-day extension for the filing of charges.

So far, Meehan has been charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent in connection with the fatal shooting of Ferency, a 30-year-veteran of the THPD and a federal task force agent.

Meehan sustained gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire with Ferency and an FBI agent during the encounter about 2:15 p.m. July 7 at the FBI's Terre Haute office off First Street behind the Vigo County Courthouse. Meehan allegedly lured Ferency outside by tossing a Molotov cocktail, or incendiary device, at the office.

Meehan was able to drive himself in his pickup truck to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and walked into the emergency room, where he requested medical treatment.

Court officers attempted an initial hearing July 9 in Meehan's room at the hospital, but that hearing was not completed due to Meehan's condition. The court ordered Meehan's attorneys to file a status report every Friday on his readiness to appear in court and ability to participate in future proceedings.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Driver charged in deadly crash that killed Stoughton couple

    A Stoughton man is facing charges in a drunken crash that killed a couple on a motorcycle.

  • Democrats demand answers on FBI's Kavanaugh probe

    Senate Democrats are demanding that the FBI hand over "all records and communications" related to the FBI tip line set up to investigate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was a nominee in 2018.Why it matters: The ask comes after the FBI revealed it received more than 4,500 tips about Kavanaugh when he was awaiting Senate confirmation amid sexual assault allegations. Only the most "relevant" of these tips were forwarded to the Trump White House.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Giants rally in 9th for 2nd straight night to beat Dodgers

    The San Francisco Giants have built the best record in the majors with a sound defense and one of the top bullpens in the National League. On this night, though, it was smart baserunning and a couple of calls that allowed them to extend their lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. LaMonte Wade Jr. broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run single and San Francisco rallied against closer Kenley Jansen again for a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday.

  • Caught on camera: Daylight robbery, home invasion suspect wanted

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The noise of the gunman racking the slide of his pistol got one victim's attention, all happening in broad daylight.

  • Group of NYC suspects seen beating 61-year-old woman with kitchen pot and stealing her walker: Video

    The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.

  • Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun

    Three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas this week met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it, authorities allege. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, have been charged with capital murder in killings near New Summerfield, a small community about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A Texas Ranger said in court filings that 18-year-old John Clinton thought he was selling a gun Monday night but was shot and killed in the driveway.

  • The anti-Florida man voiced his opinion at a gas station. Now, he’s got a felony rap

    Alex Lasnik, a Cape Coral Floridian, apparently doesn’t like the current state of affairs in his state, and he isn’t shy about expressing his opinions.

  • Florida woman accused of sneaking into a retiree's yard and swimming naked in his pool

    Police said Heather Kennedy, 42, was swimming naked in a man's pool, and tried to pull away when she was being handcuffed.

  • ‘Football Argument’ Ends in Killing at Iconic Philly Cheesesteak Spot Pat’s King of Steaks

    Wikimedia Commons/Jason Knauer/Steve Keeley/FOX 29A Philadelphia Eagles fan allegedly shot and killed a New York Giants supporter as they were waiting in line at iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday morning.The two men got into a heated argument about football around 1 a.m., according to the store’s manager. As the quarrel intensified, it got physical and one man, wearing an Eagles jersey, pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing in a van, The Phila

  • Illinois police release dashcam footage after three suspects indicted for strangling officer during traffic stop

    An Illinois police department released dashcam footage this week that purported to show three suspects, who have been indicted on attempted murder charges, beating and strangling an officer during a traffic stop last month.

  • 25-year-old woman arrested after 4 Asian victims assaulted

    A 25-year-old woman is under arrest and facing hate crime charges for allegedly assaulting four Asian victims.

  • Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case

    An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry. Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing. The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters.

  • Homeowners Screamed at Good Samaritan to Get Off Their Lawn as He Helped Save Neighbor's Life: Cops

    According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, as a local hero rushed to help a man from his neighborhood who was having a seizure, he was told to 'get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else'

  • Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering

    A Philadelphia officer who appeared to delete video footage of an arrest from a suspect’s cell phone has been apprehended […] The post Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Anti-Asian tirade toward couple caught on camera in San Francisco

    A couple captured a racist man on video hurling anti-Asian comments at them in San Francisco last weekend. What happened: Albert Hsieh and Justin Erfort were walking on Market Street on Sunday around 3 p.m. when a man came at them out of nowhere and started spewing anti-Asian sentiments, according to KRON4.

  • Texas 10-Year-Old in Viral ‘Abuse’ Video Vanishes

    Texas Department of Public SafetyA Texas child seen last year in a viral video alleging sexual abuse has vanished—and authorities believe the disappearance is part of a deranged plot by the girl’s father.Ten-year-old Sophie Long was last seen on July 12 in Seguin, Texas, and is “believed to be with her non-custodial parent, Michael Long,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced in a statement, adding that the two “may be en route” to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico, or Argentina. “Michae

  • An off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer admitted to threatening 3 tribal employees with a rifle, telling them he 'shoots first, asks questions later'

    Prosecutors said the tribal members tried to leave, but the off-duty CBP officer kept his rifle pointed at them and ordered them to come closer.

  • Iowa man with guns at Chicago hotel 'didn’t mean to startle'

    An Iowa man arrested by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a Lake Michigan beach told officers he “didn’t mean to startle anyone" and simply forgot to remove the firearms from a bag while packing for a trip to the city, police video shows. Keegan Casteel's arrest for having a rifle with a laser sight and a handgun in his hotel room during the July Fourth holiday weekend prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown to suggest he may have intended to fire on Navy Pier crowds from his hotel window. Casteel's attorney has said those remarks were baseless and spurred sensational media coverage, while his client was in Chicago to propose to his girlfriend, not to launch a mass attack.

  • FBI is again at Jackson County property where Kensie Renee Aubry’s body was found

    The federal law enforcement agency is there in support of local matters, a spokeswoman said.

  • Former salesman pleads guilty to role in doping racehorses

    A former sales representative for a Kentucky company that marketed a performance-enhancing drug used with racehorses pleaded guilty Friday to a criminal charge stemming from what federal prosecutors in New York called a "widespread, corrupt" doping scheme. Michael Kegley conspired with trainers, veterinarians and others to make misbranded drugs, secretly administer them to racehorses and cheat bettors in the $100 billion global racehorse industry, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, Kegley marketed SGF-1000, the same adulterated and misbranded performance-enhancing drug that Maximum Security was given when he briefly placed first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.