Suspect in officer slaying can soon participate in hearings

Jul. 23—Recovery from gunshot wounds continues for a Terre Haute man facing federal charges in connection with the July 7 shooting death of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency.

In a status report to the federal court, Shane Meehan's defense attorneys report Meehan "could fully participate in an initial hearing by video teleconference next week" and would be "fully able to participate in an in-person court hearing the week of Aug. 2."

Meehan is being held in a county jail, unidentified by the government or defense, the status report said. His defense attorneys have spoken to him by phone or video each day this week.

Meehan is still experiencing fluctuating degrees of pain, receives narcotic pain medication, and has labored breathing as well as dizziness and nausea when standing or sitting upright, the report said. He also continues to have both long-term and short-term memory loss.

The federal government has until early October to charge Meehan after U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee on Tuesday approved a joint request for 60-day extension for the filing of charges.

So far, Meehan has been charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent in connection with the fatal shooting of Ferency, a 30-year-veteran of the THPD and a federal task force agent.

Meehan sustained gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire with Ferency and an FBI agent during the encounter about 2:15 p.m. July 7 at the FBI's Terre Haute office off First Street behind the Vigo County Courthouse. Meehan allegedly lured Ferency outside by tossing a Molotov cocktail, or incendiary device, at the office.

Meehan was able to drive himself in his pickup truck to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and walked into the emergency room, where he requested medical treatment.

Court officers attempted an initial hearing July 9 in Meehan's room at the hospital, but that hearing was not completed due to Meehan's condition. The court ordered Meehan's attorneys to file a status report every Friday on his readiness to appear in court and ability to participate in future proceedings.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.