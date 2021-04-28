NYPD officer killed: Suspect admits drinking

The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was, even though Tsakos was in full reflective gear, next to a marked police car with flashing lights and a series of cones.

  • Family, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD officer killed in crash

    Neighbors say 43-year-old NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, or "Tasso" as they lovingly called him, was blending in beautifully to the neighborhood. They say he was the type of person that you thought to yourself, he is going to be one of our great neighbors.

  • NYPD officer struck and killed

    An NYPD officer has died after being struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash on the Long Island Expressway in the Fresh Meadows section of Queens.

  • NYPD officer killed after driver hits him on expressway, police say

    Officer Anastasios Tsakos, a married father of two, was directing traffic after a deadly crash on the highway when a sedan hit him.

