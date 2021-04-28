NYPD officer killed: Suspect admits drinking

Carmudi

On April 25, 1926, Italian marque Maserati made its racing debut via the Targa Florio. With Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel of the Tipo26, the first Maserati race car won the 1,500cc class of that racing competition. Twenty-eight years later on January 1954, the trident brand made its Formula 1 debut with Juan Manuel Fangio driving the 250F F1 car. Maserati called this an iconic partnership that's been crowned by many victories. Fangio was named World Champion five times in that prestigious sport, two of them with Maserati. It's these connections with and success in the racing world that Maserati said inspired it to unveil the F Tributo Special Edition, which made its world premiere at Shanghai Auto Show 2021. The "F" is for Fangio, of course, who's regarded as the greatest F1 of all time by F1 fans and drivers alike. "Tributo" is a "clear homage to the glorious victories of the past." The F Tributo Special Edition series is available in Maser's Ghibli and Levante models in two exclusive colors, Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo. These hues evoke Maserati's "audacious spirit in this sporty version alluring in both looks and details." Red is the color of Italian motorsports and, historically, Maserati cars always raced in paintwork of this hue, which represented Italy in motor racing in the early years of the last century. This is why Rosso Tributo was born, Maserati added. The bright, vibrant blue of Azzurro Tributo, on the other hand, tells that blue is one of the colors, together with yellow, of the City of Modena, the brand's historic home. There are further references to Fangio's 250F, which had a distinctive red and yellow livery, in the yellow brake calipers and the wheel trims. To complete the exterior look, the Levante F Tributo is fitted with 21-inch Anteo wheels in black, while the Ghibli F Tributo with 21-inch Titano wheels, also in glossy black. There is a specific badge in glossy black on the wheel arch and the trident logo in body color on the C-pillar. Finally, the shades of the exterior details are reflected in the interior through the red or yellow stitching combined with the Black full-grain "Pieno Fiore" leather. The Levante SUV in its hottest version, the Trofeo, packs 580hp and 730Nm of torque from its V8 engine. Power is sent to all four wheels. The Ghibili Trofeo, meanwhile, packs the same engine, but routes the same power output to its rear wheels. The new Levante and Ghibli Hybrid were also unveiled in the Shanghai Auto Show. The two cars are powered by a four-cylinder two-liter engine with a 48-volt hybrid system, good for a maximum power of 330hp and 450Nm of torque. Photos from Maserati