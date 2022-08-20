Suspect in Olalla double-homicide thought to be hiding across county line in Tacoma area

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified a man suspected in the death of an Olalla couple, whose bodies were found in their home Thursday, and said he is now thought to be in hiding somewhere across the county line.

On Saturday, law enforcement said they had obtained a felony arrest warrant for Shaun D. Rose, 40.

The sheriff’s office, in a social media post Saturday, said Rose is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County-Tacoma area, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Steven P. and Mina Shulz, both 51, were found dead in their home Thursday by deputies. Earlier, the couple’s daughter had contacted law enforcement after going to check on them. She saw signs of forced entry into the home and blood, but could not find her parents.

Detectives said the couple had died “from homicidal violence,” but the official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Kitsap County Coroner’s Office.

The couple owned a home-based brewery, East 2 West Brewing, and its strawberry ale won the “favorite brew award” at May’s Gig Harbor Beer Festival, according to the Kitsap Sun.

The sheriff’s office on Saturday also said they are seeking video from the area near Bowe Lane in Port Orchard on August 18 between 8 a.m. and 9:00 a.m, “where it is believed Rose stole a vehicle to leave the area,” according to the post.

The vehicle has since been recovered. Officials say any relevant video should be emailed to kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov.

Officials ask that anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Detective Jennifer Rice at (360) 337-5616 or via email at kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov.

The sheriff’s office says if you see Rose, call 911.

Tips can also be sent to www.CrimeStoppers.com or using the P3Tips app.