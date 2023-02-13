Suspect in Old Forge shooting still sought

Feb. 13—State police believe a Luzerne County man wanted in connection with a shooting last month in Old Forge is in Luzerne County, authorities said.

A warrant charges Jordan Alexander Allen, 23, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault since Jan. 4, three days after gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a borough strip club.

State police investigators are still searching for leads on others involved in the shooting, according to Trooper Robert Urban, a spokesman for the Dunmore barracks.

In the days after the shooting, investigators searched for Allen throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Urban said they suspect he is somewhere in Wilkes-Barre.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said a woman struck in the head with a bullet remains hospitalized more than a month later. Urban said the victim is stable and beginning to eat on her own.

Authorities responded to a report of gunfire at the Diamond Club, 107 N. Keyser Ave., shortly after 5 a.m. when the club closed Jan. 1.

State police say Allen is among a number of people who fired a gun in the parking lot early that morning, though it is unclear if the bullet that struck the victim came from his gun.

After an argument with his ex-girlfriend, he fired two shots toward the parking lot, which prompted several others there to start shooing as well, state police said.

Anyone with information on Allen's whereabouts should call state police at 570-963-3156.

