Suspect found dead after opening fire on officers during barricade situation, SCSO says

A barricade situation in Northaven on Monday ended with the suspect dead though it’s still unclear how that suspect died, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

SCSO said that a suspect opened fire on officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant in the 4000 block of Breckenwood Drive around 3:30 p.m. on July 11.

While officers were trying to serve that warrant, someone from inside the residence began shooting at them, the sheriff’s office said.

Negotiators came to the scene to talk to the suspect and FOX13 crews counted at least 20 members of law enforcement present during the barricade situation.

When authorities finally made their way inside the home they said they found the suspect dead.

The sheriff’s office did not release any details about how the suspect died but did say that the suspect was found deceased.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are still actively working on this case.

FOX13 will continue to bring up the latest updates on this developing situation in this story and live on FOX13 News at 9 and 10 p.m.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: