Suspect ordered held on murder charges; competency hearing set for co-defendant

Nov. 8—One of the suspects in a homicide in Santa Fe last month is being evaluated to determine whether she is fit to stand trial.

Kiara McCulley, 19, was originally scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, as was co-defendant Isaac Apodaca, for dangerousness hearings to determine whether they should be held in jail pretrial.

However, her hearing was waived after defense attorney Thomas Clark filed an unopposed motion Friday raising the issue of McCulley's competency. She is scheduled to appear virtually before Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Dec. 2 for a competency review hearing, according to online court records.

Apodaca's hearing in the First Judicial District Court went forward Tuesday. Sommer ordered he be held in jail.

The families of victim Grace Jennings and Kiara McCulley were present in the courtroom as state prosecutor Shelby Bradley read excerpts from Apodaca's criminal complaint detailing the Oct. 29 killing.

Jennings reached out to Apodaca on Oct. 28 asking for a place to spend the night, according to the complaint. While staying with Apodaca and McCulley in a detached garage at the latter's house — and sleeping in the same bed as both of them, according to the complaint — Jennings' former romantic partners allegedly conspired to kill her over text messages.

McCulley has been accused of killing Jennings with a 3-foot metal sword the next morning. The complaint also states Apodaca, 25, allowed police to search his phone, which contained text messages encouraging McCulley to kill Jennings.

"The weight of the evidence against Isaac Apodaca is strong. The text messages between [Apodaca] and Kiara McCulley show that he and [McCulley] planned on killing the victim, and that [Apodaca] encouraged [McCulley] to kill the victim," Bradley said.

Apodaca has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to online court records. Bradley said he is facing life in prison plus an additional nine years of incarceration, based on the charges.

Bradley also mentioned Apodaca's criminal history. Online court records show Apodaca was charged with felony larceny in 2015 and failed to appear in court the following year for a hearing related to the charges. Bradley cited a domestic violence case brought against Apodaca in April, where he was accused of battering McCulley while on probation for previous offenses.

However, Bradley said the case was dismissed Oct. 31 when McCulley refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

Defense attorney Kelly Alexis Golightley argued much of the information regarding Apodaca's past is hearsay and added his previous criminal charges happened years ago and may not be relevant when considering pretrial detention.

"There are a lot of questions that are still unanswered. I think it is possible to craft conditions of release," Golightley said. "We think it appropriate that he'd be on the highest level of conditions [of release], but we don't think that he needs to be housed in a detention center."

Bradley responded by questioning where Apodaca would be detained on house arrest, given Jennings' death occurred at his current residence, and added any arrangement in which Apodaca would be supervised by his mother would not work since she might also be a witness in the case.

"She was not an eyewitness," Golightley said. "We think it would be appropriate that they still be allowed to have contact, [and] they just not talk about the case."

Sommer ruled against Apodaca's release, citing the severity of the charges brought against him and his history of reoffending while on probation.

"The history and characteristics of the defendant — he has a limited history of criminal cases, but he has not done well," Sommer said. "I do think that the state has demonstrated ... that no condition, or combination of conditions, will [ensure] the safety of the community or an individual, including electronic monitoring."

Sommer scheduled Apodaca to appear during a preliminary hearing Nov. 21, which Bradley said may take up to four or five hours given the testimonies of up to nine witnesses the state plans to bring forward.