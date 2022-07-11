Suspect ordered at Waffle House, then robbed restaurant in Orange County, police say
The Hillsborough Police Department is seeking information on three suspects in an armed robbery of a Waffle House Monday afternoon.
Police said a suspect ordered food at Waffle House on Daniel Boone Street just before 2 p.m., then presented a gun and demanded cash from the register, according to witnesses.
After the employee gave the suspect the money, the suspect left with two other people in two vehicles, according to a news release.
One vehicle is described as a silver sedan. The other vehicle is described as a burgundy Ford F-150 with Texas plates.
The restaurant is in the Shops at Daniel Boone shopping center in Hillsborough, next to a large statue of Daniel Boone.
Both vehicles were last seen traveling on Interstate 85 North, police said. The suspects were described as a male and two females. Police did not provide a full description of the suspects.
The News & Observer has reached out to Hillsborough police for more details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough Investigator Van St. Pierre by email or phone at 919-296-9533.