Suspect ordered at Waffle House, then robbed restaurant in Orange County, police say

The Hillsborough Police Department is seeking information on three suspects in an armed robbery of a Waffle House Monday afternoon.

Police said a suspect ordered food at Waffle House on Daniel Boone Street just before 2 p.m., then presented a gun and demanded cash from the register, according to witnesses.

After the employee gave the suspect the money, the suspect left with two other people in two vehicles, according to a news release.

One vehicle is described as a silver sedan. The other vehicle is described as a burgundy Ford F-150 with Texas plates.

The restaurant is in the Shops at Daniel Boone shopping center in Hillsborough, next to a large statue of Daniel Boone.

Both vehicles were last seen traveling on Interstate 85 North, police said. The suspects were described as a male and two females. Police did not provide a full description of the suspects.

The News & Observer has reached out to Hillsborough police for more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough Investigator Van St. Pierre by email or phone at 919-296-9533.