Suspect in Oslo Pride Month Shooting Refuses to Talk to Police

Oslo

A Norwegian citizen who opened fire, killing two and injuring more than 20 in Oslo’s nightlife during Pride weekend, refuses to provide answers to police regarding the attack that caused leaders to cancel Pride there.

The suspect, 42-year-old Zaniar Matapour, is being held in pretrial custody for the next month in what the Norwegian secret service is calling an “Islamist terror act.”

A lawyer for the defense, John Christian Elden said his client doesn’t deny being the shooter but will not provide a motive, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, the suspect refused to allow police to record and videotape his statement unless they did so “with no time delay so it won’t be censored or manipulated,” according to the AP. Matapour has been charged with terrorism, murder, and attempted murder.

The victims were shot near the London Pub, a popular gay nightclub in the city’s center that has dubbed itself “gay headquarters since 1979,” local news NRK reported.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and members of the royal family attended a service at Oslo Cathedral to honor the victims on Sunday. Rainbow ribbons were draped alongside candles honoring those who were killed.

“the shooting in the night hours put an end to the Pride parade, but it did not stop the fight and the efforts to fight discrimination, prejudice, and hatred,” Gahr Stoere said, according to Time.

Matapour has been living in Norway since arriving from Iran in the mid-90s, Time reported.

In his speech, Gahr Stoere also addressed the Muslim community:

“I know how many of you felt when it turned out that the perpetrator belonged to the Islamic community. Many of you experienced fear and unrest. You should know this: We stand together, we are one community and we are responsible for the community together.”