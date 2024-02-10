Suspect in overnight Elkmont burglary dead

ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — A suspect in an overnight home burglary in Elkmont is dead after he was shot by the homeowner, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a burglary around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday at a home in the 17000 block of Morris Road. The homeowner reported they were woken up by someone who was, “violently attempting to gain entry” into their home.

LCSO says the owner of the home armed himself and waited for deputies to arrive, but before they made it the scene, the offender kicked in the door and entered the home unlawfully.

The suspect was met by gunfire from the homeowner once inside, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, later identified by investigators as 44-year-old Christopher Jason Hovis of Hartselle, retreated back outside where he died as a result of his injuries.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, however, they added that preliminary results indicate this is a justified shooting. There are no charges being filed at this time.

