Suspect in package thefts charged with larceny

Mar. 2—SALISBURY — A Worcester man charged with stealing packages from a Beach Road apartment complex posted $250 bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Fellype Desouza, 30, was charged with breaking and entering of a building daytime for a felony, larceny from a building and larceny under $1,200 after police say he stole packages from Tidewater Apartments on May 31.

In addition to bail, Judge Peter Doyle ordered Desouza to stay away from the apartment complex while awaiting trial. Desouza is due back in court April 19 for a pretrial hearing.

A Tidewater Apartments tenant went on a date with Desouza and invited him into her apartment on the night of May 30, according to court documents.

The next morning, Desouza walked down to the complex lobby and propped open a side door with a newspaper before leaving. A short time later, he and another man entered the lobby, carrying a large box. The two men then filled the box with packages meant for tenants, according to Salisbury police Officer Jeffrey Greene's report.

The theft was captured on security video and given to police by the apartment complex's manager, who first reported the theft. The video was used to track down Desouza. Greene showed the video to the woman who went on a date with Desouza.

"Yes! That's him," the woman said, according to Greene's report.

The woman told Greene she met "Brian" on a dating app a month earlier and the night of May 30 was the first time she had met him. She told Greene that she believed Desouza was from Worcester and gave police his phone number.

With that information, Salisbury police Sgt. Keith Forget tracked down his real name and found his Facebook profile. That led Forget to find Desouza's criminal record, which included multiple breaking-and-entering offenses, assault and battery with dangerous weapon offenses and attempted murder, according to Greene's report.

Based on the video footage and the woman's testimony to police, Greene was granted a warrant for Desouza's arrest.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

