Suspect in parking lot shooting pleads not guilty

Oct. 10—The Dayton man accused of shooting another man during a parking dispute outside of a south Kalispell store last month pleaded not guilty in Flathead County District Court on Thursday.

John David Walker, 70, appeared before Judge Dan Wilson on Oct. 5 on a single felony assault with a weapon charge. Wilson set an omnibus hearing in the case for Nov. 29 and a pretrial conference for Jan. 10.

The victim of the shooting told responding Kalispell Police officers that his discovery of a red truck parked in the handicapped ramp of Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply on U.S. 93 on Sept. 27 preceded the shooting, according to court documents. He approached the truck's owner, identified as Walker, and the pair began arguing, court documents said.

During the ensuing disagreement, the victim allegedly shoved his cart down the ramp, where it struck Walker's truck. Walker responded by drawing a gun and leveling it at the victim, court documents said. That prompted the victim to strike Walker, who then fired the gun, according to court documents

Kalispell Police officers headed to the retail outlet about 4:30 p.m. following reports of an assault involving a weapon, department officials said in a press release.

One witness told investigators they saw the victim punch Walker and then heard two gunshots, according to court documents. Another saw Walker shooting toward the parking lot. Walker surrendered his gun at the witness' request and asserted that he fired after the victim swore at him and struck him, court documents said.

Taken to the Kalispell Police Department, Walker allegedly made a phone call, telling the individual on the other end that he was arrested for shooting in self-defense.

If convicted, Walker faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

