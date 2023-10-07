Suspect in Paterson fatal shooting got away after police chase ended

PATERSON — A suspect fleeing what turned out to be a fatal shooting outside the Question Mark bar last weekend escaped capture when the Paterson police officer chasing the getaway car was directed by a lieutenant to stop his pursuit.

At one point, the police officer in the chase got close enough to read the New York license plate on the burgundy Hyundi Elantra, which was going through traffic lights and weaving in and out of traffic during the pursuit.

Where was the chase?

The chase went on for about 1.5 miles, mostly along Memorial Drive and West Broadway, the major thoroughfares. At Central Avenue in Haledon, the patrol officer was told over his police radio to stop the pursuit. The getaway car was found by authorities “a short while after” on North 7th Street in Paterson, with no one inside.

Those events were detailed in a police department offense report about the Oct. 1 shooting, a document that city officials provided to Paterson Press on Friday afternoon.

The victim, 22-year-old Mary Taylor, died the day after the shooting. Six days after the incident, authorities have not yet announced any arrests in her killing.

New pursuit policy just enacted

The Officer-in-Charge of Paterson’s police department, Isa Abbassi, had issued a new vehicle pursuit memo to all city cops 10 days before the car chase connected to Taylor’s death. Abbasi said in the memo that the new policy would be "more restrictive" than state guidelines are.

Vehicle pursuits should only take place in stances when “the driver was involved in a violent crime and presents an imminent threat to the community.” The bold type was used in the memo. Abbasi issued that memo the day after a moped driver was killed in a crash in Paterson while being pursued by Totowa police.

Paterson Press asked city police officials whether the Oct. 1 pursuit involved a suspect who posed an imminent threat and whether it should have been called off.

“The decision to authorize or terminate a police pursuit is a complex one,” responded police department spokesman Rob Rowan. “In making that decision supervisors take into account many factors including risk to the public, risk to the officers as well as environmental factors.”

“The Paterson Police Department will continue to prioritize the safety of our community and our officers as we work tirelessly to bring those who inflict harm on our city to justice,” Rowan added.

Would the chase have continued?

Several Paterson police officers, speaking on the condition of confidentiality, said the Oct. 1 chase probably would not have been stopped under the previous guidelines. The officers said police supervisors are still going through a learning process about which pursuits they can and can’t do.

Paterson Press had submitted a public records request for the police radio transmissions from the Oct. 1 pursuit. City officials responded to that request by providing the written offense report by the patrol officer, but not the audio recordings. City officials did not provide an explanation why they substituted the written report for the radio transmissions.

The offense report was written by patrol officer Dashawn Hinton. He wrote that he saw “an unidentified male shooting a firearm at another person at the location of Ciani Street and Van Houten.” That’s the corner where Taylor was fatally shot in the head.

Hinton wrote that he “radioed the incident to dispatch, activated the emergency lights and sirens.”

“At that time this officer observed an unidentified male wearing all black with a face mask enter a burgundy-colored Hyundai Elantra with NY registration and flee the scene,” Hinton wrote.

Hinton then detailed the route of his pursuit of the Hyundai. Hinton did not say in his report how many people were inside the getaway car. Multiple law enforcement sources have confirmed that investigators believe more than one person was involved in the shooting.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Fatal shooting suspect escaped when police chase ended