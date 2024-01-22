Suspect in Pawtucket shooting had been ordered not to contact victim, court docs show

PROVIDENCE – The Pawtucket man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend near her hair salon was ordered by a judge earlier this month not to contact her.

District Court Judge Stephen Isherwood on Jan. 4 issued an no-contact order barring Michael J. Fernandes, of Knowles Street in Pawtucket, from contacting Jocelyn DoCouto after Central Falls police charged him with attempting to break into her apartment and with engaging in threatening behavior.

Fernandes, 34, was released on $2,000 surety bail, or $200, at his arraignment that same day, court records show. He did not enter a plea to the charges, as is customary in felony cases. He is expected to be presented for allegedly violating his release terms in District Court.

“If you’re a mother to a son, please love him correctly and instill that understanding of emotional intelligence so he can at very least not grow to be a man with mommy issues and literally terrorize women due to his inability of regulating his emotions. That’s it. That’s all. Thanks for coming to my TEDtalk,” DoCouto, of Central Falls, wrote in a Facebook post last Friday. Within hours, she would be dead.

Brian Hodge, spokesman for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha's office, did not respond to calls placed to his office and cellphone, emails and text messages sent by the Journal on Monday about the Fernandes case.

Fernandes charged with domestic murder

According to the Pawtucket police, officers responded at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 to reported gunshots near 430 Central Ave. DoCouto was the owner of JaeSlayed Studio, at 440 Central Ave.

Fernandes has been charged with domestic murder, discharge of a firearm in committing a crime that resulted in death, carrying a pistol without a license, possessing a prohibited large capacity feeding device and violating the no-contact order.

He was arraigned Monday on the new charges but did not enter a plea. Isherwood ordered him held without bail.

Fernandes charged in a previous domestic incident

A few years earlier, woman called the Pawtucket police after awaking around 12:30 a.m. April 25, 2018, to loud banging on her back door of her apartment and it swinging open.

She told investigators that she found Fernandes – her ex boyfriend and father of her daughter – inside. Fernandes did not have a key and had kicked in the door, according to the report.

Michael J. Fernandes, 34, is charged with domestic murder. Pawtucket police allege his shot his ex-girlfriend Jocelyn DeCouto to death Friday.

After initially refusing to leave, Fernandes reportedly left, but smashed the windshield and rear window of the woman's car, as well as severely scratched and dented it, according to the report.

The police charged him with domestic-violence unlawful breaking and entering, vandalism and domestic violence disorderly conduct. In May, 2019, he admitted to vandalism in the case and the two prosecutors dismissed the other chargers, court records show.

He was sentenced to one-year probation by Superior Court Magistrate John F. McBurney III. A no-contact order issued barring Fernandes from contacting the woman was issued in 2019 and vacated April 3, 2023, court records show.

DoCouto lobbied the state to de-regulate hairbraiding

A 2021 article highlighting DoCouto’s salon said the young mother was born in Providence and raised in Pawtucket as a first generation American of Cape Verdean and Senegalese heritage.

In a 2018, DoCouto wrote an op-ed featured in The Journal calling on state lawmakers to deregulate natural hairbraiding, telling readers that she had spent her life mastering the art of African-style, natural hair care.

“I chose to build my life in Rhode Island, but I am told that I cannot contribute to my local economy as an independent business owner until I spend thousands of dollars to complete the irrelevant, burdensome training required by law — or work under a licensed cosmetologist, as I am forced to do now,” she said. “This is absurd and forecloses so many opportunities to women like me who want to earn an honest living as small business owners.”

In 2019, after DoCouto and others lobbied at the State House, the legislature passed a law exempting natural hairbraiders from having to become licensed hairdressers and cosmeticians.

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violation expressed condolences on the social media platform X Sunday.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Jocelyn DoCouto, a vibrant woman, small-business owner, mentor and mother who was beloved by the Rhode Island community. We mourn her loss and our hearts go out to her friends and family,” the organization said.

