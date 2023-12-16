Suspect in Penn Hills standoff situation in custody, police say

A person is in custody after being barricaded inside a Penn Hills home, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Loretta Drive in Penn Hills at 11:05 a.m.

Check back for updates on WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at 6.

Allegheny County police tell Channel 11 the suspect has multiple warrants. They were taken into custody without incident.

Penn Hills police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Husband, wife shot during attempted murder-suicide in Springdale, police sources say Los Angeles medical examiner says Matthew Perry’s death caused by ‘acute effects of ketamine’ Missing woman, 71, found dead in St. Clair Township VIDEO: Will masks be back everywhere? Channel 11 asks expert DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts