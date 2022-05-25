Suspect in Pensacola gym shooting was arrested for domestic violence in February

A man accused of gunning down a Pensacola State College assistant professor at a gym Tuesday morning was already facing criminal charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this year.

Kennon Farrow, 39, is facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Carla Williams, a 48-year-old who was shot and killed while working out at Pensacola Fitness at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Farrow's arrest report, Pensacola police officers responded Tuesday to a shots fired call at 6933 N. Ninth Ave. Deputies arrived and found a woman with several gunshot wounds, including to her head. Officers attempted to render first aid but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were several witnesses to the shooting, according to the arrest report, as well as surveillance footage of the incident. According to the gym's logs, Farrow's key fob was used to open the door, and he matched the description of the gunman given by witnesses.

Pensacola police announced they were searching for Farrow shortly after the incident, and after a day-long search, he was taken into custody without incident Tuesday night in a traffic stop at Nine Mile and Beulah roads. The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, Pensacola Police Department, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol assisted in the stop.

Carla Williams worked for more than 24 years at Pensacola State College.

On Wednesday, the circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation, but a Facebook post by the gym indicated the situation was a "domestic dispute that turned violent." The gym closed down after the shooting but announced it would be reopening Wednesday with along message, "Carla was a lovely person who will be dearly missed. We have hearts and we ask that you continue to keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers."

According to a different arrest report, Farrow was arrested in February after allegedly choking an ex-girlfriend during an argument and throwing a brick through her window. The identity of the woman in that incident is redacted from the report.

The report indicates the woman previously lived with Farrow and was in a relationship with him, and on the night of the incident, she had reportedly given him a haircut at her home.

The woman said Farrow then asked her to get back together with him, and an argument ensued when she refused. During the argument, Farrow allegedly grabbed her in a bear hug to keep her from leaving, and during the ensuing struggle, the two fell to the ground, the report says.

Farrow allegedly grabbed the woman and began choking her, but she was able to break free and run from the residence. The woman told investigators Farrow chased her through the neighborhood, but she was able to loop back around into the home and lock him out.

Farrow left the area, and the woman left a short time later and spent the night in a safe location. She called the police when she returned and found a back window had been smashed open with a brick.

Pensacola police continue their investigation Tuesday after a woman was shot and killed at Pensacola Fitness.

In an interview with deputies, Farrow reportedly claimed the woman had tried to kick him during the argument and he grabbed her in self defense. He also told investigators he had broken the window in order to get in the home and retrieve his personal property.

Farrow was ultimately charged with domestic battery by strangulation, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief and a weapon offense for throwing a "missile" into a dwelling.

The criminal proceedings in that case are ongoing, but Farrow's bond in the case was revoked Wednesday morning in light of his arrest.

Farrow is currently being held in Escambia County Jail on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and contempt of court — violation of a domestic violence injunction possession of firearm/ammo.

