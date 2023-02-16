Suspect in pepper spray attack given deferred sentence

Feb. 16—A Kalispell woman accused of using pepper spray on her roommates over the summer earned a deferred three-year sentence in Flathead County District Court last month.

Judge Amy Eddy also gave Wendy Jean Warner, 49, credit for 57 days of time served. Warner, initially facing one count of assault with a weapon after the July 24 disturbance, saw prosecutors amend the charge to felony criminal endangerment after she reached a plea agreement in November.

Warner's victims called authorities to their Anderson Lane home after she allegedly burst into one of their rooms and doused them with pepper spray, according to court documents. They said she had grown angry earlier in the day, claiming the theft of her alcohol, according to court documents.

After fleeing the home and calling authorities, the group headed back home, court documents said. Warner sprayed them a second time upon their return and threatened one of them with a knife, according to court documents.

Questioned by investigators, Warner allegedly admitted using pepper spray and accused the victims of insulting and pushing her.

