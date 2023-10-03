Suspect pepper sprays deputies in Fresno Co., officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is arrested after pepper spraying a deputy during a traffic stop, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies say one of the patrol deputies attended to issue a traffic stop for a possible DUI driver. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit stopped at the intersection between Del Mar and Pico Avenues in a residence from the neighborhood, where the suspect ran from the vehicle.

According to authorities, while the suspect attempted to get away he pepper-sprayed two of the deputies on the scene. During the arrest, one of the other deputies suffered from a minor injury to his hand.

Sheriff’s officials say two of the deputies are being transported to the hospital and the other one is being treated on the scene. The suspect was taken into custody.

Sheriff’s deputies say they are currently investigating the relationship between the suspect and the residents of the home he tried to get into.

Residents are advised to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity on their property.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.