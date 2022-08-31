Suspect in Peters' death waives preliminary hearing

Aug. 31—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 14-year-old suspect accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters on April 24 in Chippewa Falls has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The suspect, identified in court records as C.P-B., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond. He is slated to return to court Thursday.

A preliminary hearing can often appear like a "mini-trial." It is not uncommon for law enforcement, eye witnesses or victims to give testimony during a preliminary hearing. At a June court appearance, defense attorney Michael Cohen indicated the hearing could last more than four hours, and asked that court begin at noon Thursday in hopes they can hear from all speakers in an afternoon session.

However, Cohen submitted a letter to the court announcing that his client has now opted to waive his right to that preliminary hearing. C.P-B. also signed a statement that was submitted to the court Monday saying he was waiving his right to the hearing and he understood that it means a judge doesn't have to find probable cause for the matter to continue.

The hearing will still take place on Thursday, but instead of lasting four or more hours, it will likely take five to ten minutes. Cohen said C.P-B. wants to appear via Zoom from the juvenile detention center, and Cohen will be at that facility with his client, rather than appear in person in the courtroom.

"We will not be doing any further hearings of any kind on Sept. 1, other than the waiver of the situation for finding of probable cause," Cohen wrote.

With the preliminary hearing waived, Judge Ben Lane is likely on Thursday to set an arraignment date, where C.P-B. can enter a plea. At some point, Cohen may be asking the judge to move the case from adult court to juvenile court.

C-P.B. has not appeared in person yet for any hearings. Because he is a juvenile, Judge Lane has prohibited the media and general public from taking video or pictures of him during court proceedings.

Peters' body was discovered the morning of April 25.

When interviewed by investigators, the boy told police he punched Peters in the stomach, struck her on the head three times with a heavy stick, then strangled her until she was dead. He then had sex with her body. He went home and put his dirty clothes in the laundry. He later returned to the scene, "drug her a few feet," and covered her body with leaves.