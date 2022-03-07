Suspect in Philadelphia stabbings of Asian woman, two boys turns himself in

A man has turned himself in for allegedly stabbing a woman and two boys of Asian descent in Philadelphia over the weekend.



The triple stabbing reportedly occurred on the 3200 block of Knorr Street in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.



Officers said a 37-year-old woman was stabbed several times throughout her body, while a 15-year-old boy was stabbed twice in the head. The third victim, a 10-year-old boy, was reportedly stabbed in the head and the leg.



The victims were rushed to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital. The woman was placed in critical condition while the two minors were said to be in stable condition. The relationship of the victims has yet to be officially confirmed, but FOX 29 claimed the woman is the mother of the two minors.



The man who turned himself in for the alleged triple stabbing was reportedly brought to the hospital to be identified by the victims.



It is still unclear whether the incident was racially motivated. Authorities are actively investigating the attack.



The total number of violent crimes in Philadelphia has gone up 3.29% from around this date last year. Anti-Asian hate crime incidents reportedly went up an average of 342% in several major U.S. cities from 2020 to 2021, with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic considered a significant reason for the increase.



In November 2021, an Asian American woman was beaten by a group of minors on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Regional Rail system. The following month, community members and SEPTA employees called for an increase in safety measures amid the rise of violence in Philadelphia.



Featured Image via CBS Philly

