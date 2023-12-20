Suspect in Philly machete attacks charged in 20-year-old rape, murder cold case

A man charged with attacking people with a machete along a popular trail in northeast Philadelphia in November has also been charged with the 2003 rape and murder of a 30-year-old medical student, authorities said Wednesday.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested Sunday following a series of unprovoked attacks at Pennypack Trail in eastern Montgomery County.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia authorities said DNA evidence appeared to link the Pennypack Trail attacker to a series of unsolved attacks that shocked the city in 2003 and have “haunted” police for the past 20 years, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford Jr. said.

“Everything we have at this point leads us to believe that Mr. Diaz is also involved, or a person of interest, regarding the murder of Rebecca Park which occurred in July of 2003, as well as possibly two or three other sexual assaults that occurred in Fairmount Park over a period of time,” Stanford told reporters in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office formally charged Diaz in the cold-case killing of Park, a 30-year-old medical student who was raped and killed while jogging in a remote area of Fairmount Park.

Her body was found on July 17, 2003, buried under some leaves about 200 feet off the road, and less than a mile from her apartment. Park — a fourth-year student at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine — had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

A recent analysis of DNA found at the crime scene, as well as DNA collected in similar cases in Philadelphia helped investigators create a series of sketches of the man dubbed the Fairmount Park Rapist, authorities said.

Genealogy databases later pointed at a suspect named Elias Diaz, but police were not able to locate him.

“We had no idea if he was even still living,” Interim First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, said Tuesday. “Somebody said he overdosed. No one had seen him for a time. So we had no idea where to find him or if he was living at a residence or was unsheltered.”

That all changed after Diaz’s arrest on Sunday.

Authorities believe Diaz might also be connected to the attacks of two other women in the same area in 2003: a 21-year-old woman who was raped at knifepoint while jogging, and a 37-year-old woman who was also attacked while jogging but managed to escape.

In August 2007, a 29-year-old woman was raped and robbed while walking on a path in the area. DNA evidence collected at the time linked all four incidents, police said.