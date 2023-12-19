Suspect in Philly machete attacks linked to series of rapes over the last 20 years

A man charged with attacking two people with a machete along a popular trail in Northeast Philadelphia late last month is believed to be the same person who raped at least four women over the last two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested Sunday following a series of unprovoked attacks at Pennypack Trail in eastern Montgomery County.

Two victims were slashed in late November and had to be hospitalized. A third victim was able to get away.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Police said DNA evidence seems to link Diaz to three attacks in Fairmount Park in 2003 and another similar incident four years later.

The surprising announcement seems to bring to a conclusion the search for a man dubbed the “Fairmount Park Rapist.”

While investigators are still waiting for a final forensic confirmation, authorities believe Diaz will soon be charged with “murder and related offenses with regards to the case of Roberta Clark,” a 30-year-old medical student who was raped and strangled as she jogged in the western side of the park. Her body was found in July 2003.

Two other women were also attacked in the same area: A 21-year-old woman was raped at knifepoint while jogging near Schuylkill River in April of 2003, while six months later a 37-year-old woman was attacked while jogging but was able to escape.

The suspect raped another woman in August 2007, police said. DNA evidence collected at the time linked all four incidents.

“Everything we have at this point leads us to believe that Mr. Diaz is also involved, or a person of interest, regarding the murder of Rebecca Park, which occurred in July of 2003, as well as possibly two or three other sexual assaults that occurred in Fairmont Park over a period of time,” Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters Tuesday.

Diaz is expected to be charged as early as Tuesday night, authorities said.