Suspect in Phoenix fatal crash last November arrested after fleeing to Indiana

A man suspected of speeding and crashing, leading to the death of his girlfriend, in downtown Phoenix in November was arrested Friday after he fled to another state, according to court records.

Deanthony Lamont Glinsey, 28, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on Jefferson Street near 5th Street when he lost control, went onto the light rail tracks and crashed into a power pole on Nov. 28.

His girlfriend, Taylor Morrow, was ejected from the Camaro, court records state. She died after the accident.

Glinsey told police he was at a nearby club with Morrow, they got in an argument and she left with the keys to the Camaro. He said a friend called him and told him she had gotten in a collision so he walked to the scene before police arrived.

However, he didn't provide the name of his friend and his call history didn't show calls at the time of the collision, court records state. A video prior to the crash showing Glinsey getting into the driver seat and Morrow into the passenger seat was also found.

Video from the area of the crash shows the Camaro and other two vehicles lined up at the traffic light on 3rd Street and Jefferson and then taking off at a high speed when the light turned green. Officials determined the Camaro was driving at 76 mph, and the other two vehicles were going at 80 and 73 mph, according to court records. The speed limit in the area was 25 mph.

A witness who called 911 to report the collision saw a man walking away from the scene and returning after a short time. Court records state the witness told police the man he saw was the same person who was speaking with officers at the scene.

The video also showed what the witness described.

Officials processed Glinsey for driving under the influence and a lab analysis showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.089 and THC cannabis in his body.

According to court records, Glinsey 'fled to Indiana shortly after the crash' and currently lives in Indianapolis. He was taken into custody Friday night when he arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Glinsey was arrested for suspicion of second-degree murder and extreme indifference to human life, court records state. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is set to appear in court on May 9.

