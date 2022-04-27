New suspect photo released in Lacey pot shop robbery

Lacey police have released a better photo of the remaining suspect in last week’s robbery at a Thurston County cannabis store.

On April 18, two men robbed Forbidden Cannabis in the 6300 block of Martin Way East.

One suspect fired a gun inside the business, but no one was hurt.

One suspect, Montrell D. Hatfield, 16, was arrested last week in connection with the robbery and at least 10 others at marijuana dispensaries in Pierce and King counties. He is also a suspect in the murder of Tacoma pot shop employee Jordan Brown, along with 15-year-old Marshon D. Jones, who was arrested earlier this month.

The second suspect in the Lacey robbery has not been identified. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds.

A newly released photo shows a clear look at his face without a mask.

The April robbery was the second time the store has been robbed since February.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) and reference case 22-1966.