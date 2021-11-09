Suspect photos released in home robbery of 'Real Housewives' star

Authorities released photos Monday seeking the public’s help identifying home-invasion suspects who allegedly stole about $1 million in valuables last month from Dorit Kemsley, star of the Bravo reality series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Two male suspects wearing dark hoodies allegedly broke into Kemsley's Encino home shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 27, Los Angeles police said in a statement.

The suspects made off with “high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches,” police said. They threatened to physically harm a female inside the home after breaking a sliding glass door to get inside the residence, police said. The female victim who was allegedly threatened was not named by police.

“The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children,” police said. “In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspect's demands and directed them to valuables.”

Image: The two male suspects (LAPD)

The stolen items, police said, were wrapped in bedding. The two suspects then met up with a third suspect, and they fled in a black, four-door pickup truck, police said.

The suspects are described as men between the ages of 20 and 30.

In addition to photos of the two suspects, police also released a video, a sketch of one of the suspects and a picture of a stolen handbag.

Image: The police released a picture of a stolen handbag. (LAPD)

NBC News reported last month that the suspects stole about $1 million in valuables, according to multiple law enforcement sources. The victim told police the men claimed to be armed, ordered her out bed and demanded her to lead them to jewelry and other valuables, sources said.

A Los Angeles police spokesperson declined to provide additional details about the case Tuesday, other than saying there were no updates from Monday’s statement.

A representative for Kemsley and Bravo did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal.

Safety has been an ongoing concern for the cast of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as so much of their wealth is broadcasted on the popular franchise.

Kyle Richards’ Encino home was burglarized in 2017 while she and her husband were vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, TMZ reported at the time. An estimated $1 million in jewelry and accessories were taken, including a ring that once belonged to her mother and diamond earrings given to her by her husband on television.