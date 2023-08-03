Suspect physically, sexually assaulted victim in south Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding the suspect in a recent sexual assault case.

According to CMPD, the victim heard footsteps while walking on West Woodlawn Rd around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The suspect first physically, then sexually assaulted her.

Police say the victim fought back, injuring the suspect’s face and neck. The suspect may have scratches on his face.

The suspect is described as 5′10″, mid 20′s, with short dark hair and wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, light-colored shirt, camouflage shorts, and a floral-patterned neck gaiter.

The assault was random, CMPD says.

The public can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

