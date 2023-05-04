Suspect in pickup points handgun at elementary school students in Fort Worth, police say

A person pointed a handgun at three elementary school children in Fort Worth on Wednesday, according to a news release from police.

Officers were called around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday to Sagamore Hill Elementary School in east Fort Worth, where they were directed by school staff to three children who told police that someone in a dark-colored pickup pointed a handgun at each of them.

The children told police they were on the playground when a vehicle with two or three people inside was passing by going westbound on Hampshire Boulevard, according to the news release. They said the vehicle came to a stop and one of the occupants pointed a gun at each of them individually before the truck fled the scene, still traveling westbound on Hampshire.

While the children were not physically harmed, the school was immediately placed on lockdown when they told school employees what happened, according to police. The lockdown was subsequently lifted and normal school operations resumed.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and investigators are still looking into what happened.

The school, at 701 S. Hughes Ave., is part of Fort Worth ISD.