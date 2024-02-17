Suspect in Pinellas County double murder arrested in Hillsborough County

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted for a double murder in Pinellas County has been arrested in Hillsborough County, according to authorities.

Friday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for James McKinley Barber Jr. after he was identified as a suspect in a homicide that happened on 7981 Smoketree Court in Largo.

Cache of weapons, 1 million rounds of ammo found at residence

Saturday, Hillsborough County deputies arrested Barber on two counts of first-degree murder.

At this time, the specifics of the homicide are not yet known, but deputies said it appeared to be domestic.

Those with information on the situation are asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.