Suspect pleads guilty to 2005 murder of Angel Serbay in Westchester County

A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the vicious murder of a 25-year-old woman north of Yonkers in 2005.

Christopher Gonzalez, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder just over five years after he was arrested in connection with a separate 2000 murder case in the Bronx. Investigators later tied him to the 2005 killing of Angel Serbay.

“No matter how long it takes, we will never give up on trying to solve open cold case homicides in Westchester County,” district attorney Miriam E. Rocah said in a statement. “Now after 18 years, Angel Serbay’s family has the closure they deserve.”

Serbay was found dead and wrapped in a blanket on the side of the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh on Sept. 3, 2005. She’d been strangled to death earlier that day.

But the case went cold for years. Gonzalez was only identified as a suspect after police acquired his fingerprint in connection with another case, the murder of 19-year-old Dora Almoteser in the Bronx on Dec. 2, 2000.

Gonzalez’s DNA was also found at both murder scenes. Police said he raped both women. Cops in Naples, Fla., arrested Gonzalez in November 2017, and he was extradited back to New York in December of that year.

Last month, Gonzalez pleaded guilty in the Bronx to killing Almoteser.

Gonzalez was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in both cases, and his sentences will run concurrently. His sentencing hearing in the killing of Serbay, a mere formality, will be held Feb. 24.