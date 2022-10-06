Suspect pleads guilty, sentenced after man found dead in west Charlotte in 2021

A man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of William Perry in 2021.

The victim was found dead inside a car along a busy west Charlotte road on March 22, 2021, according to police.

Homicide detectives arrested Diastarrquacious McKnight and Zytwan Paschal, both 21 at the time, on April 2, 2021, without incident.

Paschal was charged with murder while McKnight has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Paschal was sentenced to 6 1/2 to 9 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

McKnight was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 50 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said that McKnight lied to police, telling them there were no men in her apartment. However, witnesses told officers they saw Paschal come out of her apartment with a gun.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers responded around 12:50 p.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Tuckaseegee Road.

When they got there, police said they found 26-year-old Perry dead inside a car.

While investigating the homicide that day, police said they got information that a person of interest in the shooting was in the Nova Ridge apartment complex nearby.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene around 2:30 p.m. and could see officers with their guns drawn.

Police said a SWAT team was sent into the complex and the person of interest was detained. Detectives are interviewing the person, but are still asking witnesses to come forward with information.

During the SWAT situation, residents were not allowed inside their homes. That has since ended and people can now access their apartments.

“The complex is now open so residents are free to come and go as they need to. We apologize for the time delay but it is necessary to make sure everybody is safe,” CMPD Major Brian Foley said.

