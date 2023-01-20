Suspect pleads guilty after shooting victim was found dead under an SUV in Lexington

A Frankfort man has pleaded guilty after a man was shot while driving and wound up found dead underneath his overturned vehicle in Lexington.

Theodrick Tillman, 32, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty last week to facilitation of murder, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree persistent felony offender, court records say. The charges were amended as part of a plea deal.

Tillman originally faced murder, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender charges in connection to the death of 37-year-old De’Shawn Jimerson.

Jimerson, who was from Washington, was found dead the morning of Nov. 20, 2020 after his SUV ran off the road and landed at the bottom of a large culvert at Winchester Road and Midland Place. Originally, his death was investigated as part of a fatal crash. But once his body was recovered from the scene, it was discovered he had been shot several times.

Victim of shooting, crash on Winchester Road identified as Washington state man

Tillman was charged several months after the incident.

Suspect charged after shooting victim was found dead under SUV in Lexington, cops say

Ginn said the fatal altercation likely took place in the early hours that morning. Police announced the next day that Jimerson’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

Tillman faces a 12-year sentence, according to court documents. He could receive 10 years for the facilitation of murder charge and two years for the criminal mischief charge to run consecutively with one another.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 3 with Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman.