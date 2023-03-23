Suspect pleads not guilty to extorting Tim Tebow’s father, other suspect being held in Baker County

A local woman accused of extortion and practicing without a medical license pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday morning.

Multiple law enforcement and legal sources tell Action News Jax that the victim in all of this is Robert Tebow, the father of University of Florida football legend Tim Tebow.

Body camera video shows 37-year-old Laura Alves Marciano and 35-year-old Diego Alves Marciano Kosiniuk as Flagler County deputies arrested the couple at their Palm Coast home in February.

According to an arrest warrant from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the couple tried to extort $120,000 from a man with the initials R.T.

We asked Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson if proving extortion would be difficult. He said in this day and age with cell phones, it’s fairly easy.

Read: Tim Tebow’s father victim of extortion, arrests made in undercover sting

“It’s memorialized electronically,” Carson said.

A warrant from 2022 said Robert Tebow visited a doctor’s office within Duval County to inquire about receiving a “treatment.” Action News Jax isn’t reporting the nature of the treatment to protect Tebow’s privacy.

A few months later, Tebow was conatacted by Laura Cafiero, who is also known as Alves-Marciano, who explained that she had a “new treatment” and offered to come to his residence for a “demonstration.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Cafiero then told Tebow that if he wished to continue, he would need to “pay $7,500″ which would include regular treatments for the year. He agreed.

In late September 2022, Cafiero told Tebow to “send her videos” so she could see if there was any progress.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Marciano Kosiniuk contacted Tebow and “began threatening” that if he did not pay him $120,000, he would “release the videos.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

During the conversation, the suspect “agreed to accept $21,615″ for deleting the videos.

Story continues

“‘If you don’t give me money, I’m gonna broadcast on the internet certain personal matters that will be very upsetting to you, so you gotta pay.’ That’s extortion and typically in these investigations, it’s well memorialized,” Carson said.

Marciano’s next pre-trial hearing is April 13. Marciano Kosiniuk did not appear in court on Thursday. Prosecutors say he is being held in a Baker County correctional facility on immigration charges.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.