Suspect in Plymouth stabbing incident arrested, SWAT rescues 7-year-old boy from barricaded house

A suspect in an alleged Plymouth stabbing incident was arrested Saturday night after a lengthy operation that included law enforcement from all levels of government and a SWAT team rescuing a seven-year-old boy from a barricaded home.

According to a spokesperson from the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to Samoset Street at approximately 5:43 p.m. for a reported stabbing. After arriving at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from serious not non-life threatening injuries.

Officers also found that the suspect in the incident had barricaded himself inside a nearby house with a seven-year-old boy. According to the Plymouth police spokesperson, the suspect refused all commands to cooperate with police.

After communicating with the seven-year-old boy though a window, a SWAT team called to the scene was able to remove him from the home through a second-story window. The SWAT team then entered, swept the house and located the stabbing suspect on the third flood. According to Plymouth police, the suspect was taken into custody and will be charged with a variety of felonies.

The entire operation took a little over five and a half hours.

Aside from the original stabbing victim, no one was injured during the operation and extraction.

Officials from the local, state, and federal levels of law enforcement assisted in the investigation.

