Suspect pointed gun at victim and demanded money, police say

Police in LaGrange are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they said pulled a gun out on a victim and demanded money.

On Oct. 8 around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to 1402 Park Ave. after getting a called about an armed robbery.

Officers learned an unknown black man between 20 and 25 years old, about 160 pounds approached the victim as he was in his driveway, pointed a pistol at him and demanded money.

The suspect forced the victim to open his car, stole more items, and then fled on foot south on Park Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a hoodie with vertical stripes, blue gym shorts, and sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department.

