Suspect, police have long standoff in northern Mercer County

May 19—CLARKS MILLS, Mercer County — A midday standoff with a suspect who had allegedly told a neighbor of a desire to commit "suicide by cop" ended Wednesday evening when the man exited a northern Mercer County apartment building after negotiations with authorities and was taken into custody, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Michael John Wallace Scott, 33, of Clarks Mills had been barricaded inside one of the building's three units since before noon, according to police, and had told the same neighbor earlier in the day that he "wasn't going down without a fight" if the police arrived.

A police press release on the surrender made no mention of any injuries involved and did not specify when it took place. A spokeswoman for Pennsylvania State Police at Mercer said she had no information beyond what was contained in the press release.

Scott faces felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and possession of firearm prohibited.

The reported incident began in the village of Clarks Mills around 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after Scott allegedly went into one of the apartments and threatened to kill its male occupant, according to court documents obtained by The Meadville Tribune. The same neighbor told police he had seen Scott with a 9mm handgun the previous day.

Scott then left and went back to his own apartment within the building on Lake Wilhelm Road, court documents said. The apartment house is about 7 miles south of the border of Mercer and Crawford counties.

State police arrived on the scene around 11:40 a.m. and Scott barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Police evacuated the apartment building, established a perimeter around it and made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Scott inside his unit, according to the press release.

Later the state police Special Emergency Response Team arrived and established communication with Scott. Following negotiations, Scott exited his apartment and was arrested.

Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation blocked off several roads in the Clarks Mills area from traffic early Wednesday night due to the standoff. Roads closed included State Route 358, which runs through Clarks Mills. Route 358 remained closed from U.S. Route 19 to Interstate 79 because of the standoff.

Police interviewed men from both of the other units in the apartment building, according to court documents. Both men confirmed to police that they had recently seen Scott with a 9mm handgun, the court documents said.

A 2018 felony burglary conviction makes Scott ineligible to possess a gun, according to court documents.

Keith Gushard