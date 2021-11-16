Suspect, police officers exchange gunfire in west Fort Worth car chase, authorities say

A person on Monday shot at police officers who returned fire on a residential street in west Fort Worth and during a car chase, police said.

No one was shot or otherwise injured.

The encounter began when Fort Worth police officers responded about 5 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 5400 block of Fletcher Avenue in the Como neighborhood. When police arrived, the suspect began shooting at officers, police said. During a car chase, the suspect continued firing in the officers’ direction, police said.

Police used stop sticks, and the vehicle stopped.

Police took the suspect, whose name and age they did not immediately release, into custody.