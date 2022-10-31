Suspect who police say shot 17-year-old Gwinnett County student to death turns self in

A teenager wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old Gwinnett County high school student has turned himself in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself in on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida. He’s been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with DeAndre Henderson’s death.

On Oct. 26, officers responded to a call of a person shot on Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners.

Once they arrived, they found Henderson with a gunshot wound and tried to render aid.

Henderson was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

ALPHARETTA — The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said at least one person has died after a small plane crashed on the Big Creek Greenway Monday afternoon.

Police said the small single-engine plane crashed in a remote area north of Kimball Bridge Road around 1:15 p.m.

The plane was in its initial approach into DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, according to the NTSB. The plane was a Beech BE58 model.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators believe Henderson left Norcross High School during school hours. They said the shooting did not happen on school property, but about a half-mile away from the high school campus. The city of Peachtree Corners surrounds much of the Norcross school.

Gwinnett County Public Schools sent out an alert Wednesday evening about the shooting.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to offset funeral expenses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: