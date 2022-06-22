Suspect in Pompano Beach triple shooting dies in separate shooting before he could be arrested in murder

A suspect sought for questioning in relation to the killing of a 20-year-old woman in a triple shooting in Pompano Beach also died last year so the murder case has been closed, officials said Wednesday.

A warrant was issued for Anthony Eason, 35, in the shooting death of Alaysia Hart, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Hart, a Cape Coral resident who was visiting friends and family, was in a car about 5 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2021, with three friends when shots were fired. Hart and another victim were found near a 2013 blue Ford at an Exxon gas station at 220 S. Dixie Highway.

Hart was pronounced dead at the scene while the person with her was taken to Broward Health North for treatment. A third shooting victim was found about a mile away. That person was treated and released at a hospital. Police didn’t say what happened to the fourth person.

The suspect in the gas station shooting, Eason, was shot July 4, 2021, in Miami and died 17 days later.

The case status section of a supplemental report to the investigation from the Broward Sheriff’s Office reads, “Due to the murder of Anthony Eason prior to his arrest for manslaughter in the shooting death of Alaysia Hart the case will be classified as a homicide and deemed Exceptionally Cleared.”