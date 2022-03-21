Suspect in Portsmouth weekend shooting arrested after seeking treatment for gunshot at hospital

Portsmouth police announced Monday the arrest of a suspect in connection with a non-fatal shooting Friday, saying the man was located at a hospital with a gunshot wound sustained during the incident.

Police located Eddie F. Hunter Jr., 34, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound following the Friday shooting.

Portsmouth police responded to a reported shooting just after 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Portsmouth Blvd. At the scene, authorities located a 33-year-old man who had life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and as of Monday was in stable condition.

Following the incident, police said Hunter sought treatment for a gunshot wound he sustained during the shooting. Police did not provide any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including additional suspect information.

Hunter was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and two firearms offenses.

The shooting was one of nine reported during a 20-hour spate of violence in Hampton Roads, spanning Friday evening through Saturday afternoon that left four people dead and 11 others wounded. Of the shootings, four occurred in Norfolk, two in Portsmouth, and one each in Chesapeake, Newport News and Suffolk.

Police said Hunter was also wanted for a stabbing that occurred during the early morning hours of March 5 near the 100 block of Dale Drive.

In that incident, officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a 34-year-old man with a life-threatening stab wound around 3 a.m. March 5. Hunter was quickly identified as a suspect in the stabbing and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He’s charged with cutting or stabbing in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding in that case.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com