Suspect posed as trick-or-treater still wanted in deadly 1995 Halloween Escondido shooting

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in a 1995 Escondido Halloween shooting that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 31, 1995, around 10:25 p.m. at 1228 S. Upas Street, the San Diego County Crime Stoppers, along with the Escondido Police Department, said in a news release Wednesday.

Phoutone “Taun” Lothirath’s son Eddy answered the door to the suspect, who was posed as a trick-or-treater, when the man with a bandana partially covering his face entered the home as Eddy turned around to grab candy from the table, according to investigators. The suspect then demanded Eddy to go to the back of the house while Taun Lothirath was killed after being shot multiple times in the chest and back.

A witness saw the suspect leave the residence courtyard and run to an alley, where a dark blue or black import vehicle, similar to a Toyota, drove away from the scene, officials said.

Investigators determined a second suspect could be involved as two guns were used — one to murder Lothirath and the other to shoot into the home from outside the front window.

Authorities believe Lothirath knew the killer.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call the Escondido Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (760) 839-4974 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

