Suspect poses as bank customer, makes off with $36K from Atlanta bank
Police are searching for a man they said posed as a customer and stole thousands of dollars from an Atlanta bank.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man who used a mask to cover his face took part in a customer impersonation scheme.
Police said he went inside the Truist Bank on Peachtree Road and stole two certified checks totaling $36,000.
Anyone with information or who can identify the man is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the suspect’s arrest.
