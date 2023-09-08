A suspect, possibly armed, named in a June St. Helena murder. Public is asked to help

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in the June 27 murder of a 36-year-old St. Helena Island man.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the area at 11:50 p.m. June 27 and found Brandon Lee Simmons in the driver’s seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.. The car was parked in the middle of Harbor Breeze Drive on southeastern St. Helena.

Friday, Mekhi Jeremiah Moultrie, 19, of St. Helena Island was named as a suspect in connection to the murder. Warrants for his arrest include charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Moultrie but warns Moultrie should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to Moultrie’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Sgt. Snider at 843-255-3421, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.