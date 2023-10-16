Suspect in Potter County attempted homicide charged with multiple felonies, misdemeanors

A Tioga County, Pennsylvania man originally charged with attempted homicide related to the shooting of an Allegany County man in September now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from that investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police at Coudersport initially charged Robert M. Wildey, 59, of Gaines, with two counts of attempted homicide following the Sept. 10 shooting incident at a residence on Germania Street in Galeton, Potter County.

Wildey has since been charged with eight additional felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, one count of firearm not to be carried without a license, one count of burglary, and one count of criminal trespass.

He was also charged in district court with six misdemeanors, including two counts each of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault.

On Sept. 10, Wildey went to the Galeton address and shot and wounded a 48-year-old man from Fillmore, New York, state police said. He also attempted to shoot a 48-year-old woman from Galeton before fleeing the scene, troopers said.

Wildey was found and taken into custody the following day. He was committed to the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, Northumberland County, after he was denied bail.

